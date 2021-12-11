© 2022 WVPE
U.S.
WVPE is your gateway to green and sustainable resources in Michiana. Sustainability is meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. This is accomplished by finding a balance between businesses, the environment, and our society (people, planet, and profit).State, National and International resources on sustainability include:The Environmental Protection AgencyThe Natural StepSustainability Dictionary45 Sustainability Resources You Need to Know Explore ways to support sustainability in the Michiana area through the Green Links Directory.Sept. 17, 2019 from 2-3:30pm"Global Warming: A Hot Topic"Sept. 17, 19, 24, and 26All sessions are from 2-3:30pmGreencroft Goshen Community Center in the Jennings Auditorium1820 Greencroft Blvd.Goshen, IN 46526The event will look at possible solutions and suffering as well as consequences beyond warmer weather. The event will examine what other civilizations have or haven’t done when faced with environmental problems. Plus there will be an exploration of the biggest unknown in the climate system: What will the humans do? Paul Meyer Reimer teaches physics, math and climate change at Goshen College. The events are presented by the Lifelong Learning Institute. The Institute can be reached at: (574) 536-8244lifelonglearning@live.comhttp://life-learn.org/

There are too many bison in Yellowstone. Some will be relocated to tribal nations

By Scott Simon
Published December 11, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

More than 5,000 bison roam Yellowstone National Park. That's too many, according to the National Park Service. Nine hundred of these bison will be culled - hunted or caught and slaughtered. A small number will be relocated this winter as part of an agreement reached by wildlife officials and tribal entities. Troy Heinert is executive director of the InterTribal Buffalo Council, also a member of the Rosebud Sioux Nation, and joins us now from Nevada. Thanks so much for being with us.

TROY HEINERT: Well, thank you for having me on.

SIMON: This is because of the threat of a disease, I gather.

HEINERT: Well, it's a threat of the disease, but it's also about restoring, you know, wild buffalo to tribal nations. That's what ITBC's main focus on because we know our tribes have the capability to manage and grow those herds and, you know, get the pristine genetics that Yellowstone buffalo have.

SIMON: Well, tell us about that and what your hope is.

HEINERT: Well, Yellowstone buffalo are the cornerstone of the species. They're the last free-roaming wild buffalo that go back to the same buffalo that our ancestors followed and made their life from. So tribes are very interested in keeping that species alive and that genetic alive and bringing it into their own tribal herds, and as well as the spiritual and cultural connections that we have to those buffalo.

SIMON: Well, tell us about that.

HEINERT: The Lakota people and then ITBC, which has 76 member tribes, all have a unique connection with buffalo. Buffalo was our main food source. It was shelter. It was tools, weapons. But it was also more about learning. Our young men watched buffalo and saw how the males protected the cows and the calves. And it gave us a sense of resilience. You know, we view the buffalo as a relative, and we try to treat them as such. And many tribes have their own ceremonies and songs as it pertains to buffalo.

SIMON: Why is there such a limited number of bison who can be relocated? Would you know, Mr. Heinert?

HEINERT: The facility is just not big enough. And we're working on that, working with, you know, congressional representatives and park managers to increase the size and the capability of catching more of these animals.

SIMON: You must have some very mixed thoughts about this - on the one hand, happy to welcome bison back into some communities. On the other hand, there's a loss, too, isn't there?

HEINERT: We know that we have tribes that can take care of these animals, so it is kind of difficult when some of those animals are culled, you know? But we also understand that, you know, the ceremonial hunts, the neighboring tribes and the agreements that they have with the park - you know, we can support those efforts as well because that is a cultural and a spiritual connection to that. So, you know, it does kind of feel like we have some mixed feelings. You know, our focus is let's get as many live buffalo to as many tribal nations as we can.

SIMON: Troy Heinert is executive director of the InterTribal Buffalo Council and also a member of the Rosebud Sioux Nation. Thanks so much for being with us, Mr. Heinert.

HEINERT: Thank you very much. I really appreciate the time.

(SOUNDBITE OF MINUTEMEN'S "COHESION") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
