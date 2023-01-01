-
"For us, it's absolutely mandatory to make sure that Ukraine never, never, ever becomes a member of NATO," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
Nikki May's novel captures issues of modern city living: women's evolving roles in home and work, interracial relationships, multicultural identity, and competition that runs under many friendship.
The U.S. and its European allies want Russia to reduce troop buildup along the Ukraine border. Russia wants U.S. troops out of Eastern Europe. Both sides say those demands are non-starters.
A towering slab of rock broke from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall in a Brazilian lake Saturday. Dozens were injured.
The president of Turkmenistan is calling for an end to one of the country's most notable but infernal sights — a natural gas crater that has burned for decades.
Karim Masimov has been arrested on charges of attempting to overthrow the government following violent protests that the president has blamed on foreign-backed terrorists.
Most of the victims died of hypothermia, officials said, as overnight temperatures fell to 17.6 Fahrenheit amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree.
Bosnian Serb leader responds to new U.S. sanctions saying the days when the U.S. and other Western democracies "modeled Bosnia to their taste" are long gone.
If he fails to have his visa cancellation overturned and gets deported, Novak Djokovic risks missing more than one Australian Open and could be barred for up to three years.
A New Year's Day doubling of gas prices sent shock waves through the country, sparking deadly unrest that has engulfed the Central Asian nation. But the origins of discontent run much deeper.
The potential upgrade at a U.S. air defense base, within range of missiles in North Korea and China, has residents concerned as Seoul walks a delicate balancing act between the rival powers.
New York auction house Guernsey's has postponed the sale of some of the South African leader's belongings, including the key to his cell and the shirt he wore when he was released from Robben Island.