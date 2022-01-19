St. Joseph County Council, Commissioners seek mediation in redistricting lawsuit

Late last month, the Democratic members of the St. Joseph County Council sued the all-Republican County Commissioners over what they claim are illegal redistricting maps – but the two sides may be headed for a compromise.

Because of its population, St. Joseph County has long been subject to a different redistricting and election process than almost all other Hoosier counties.

St. Joseph County residents only cast votes for the commissioner and council member in their designated district, while residents of most counties vote for all commissioners and some council members in county-wide elections.

St. Joseph County also has a nine-member council, while most counties only have seven – four members elected in districts, and three elected at-large.

The council members’ lawsuit argues that since the county’s population changed in the 2020 census, it shouldn’t be subject to that different process anymore – rendering the commissioners’ maps null and void.

Council members have also argued that the commissioners' maps are gerrymandered, illegally packing the majority of Democratic and minority voters into one district.

The lawsuit was filed late last year, but in a joint motion filed last week, both sides asked to enter a mediation process overseen by former St. Joseph County Superior Court Judge Stephen Hostetler.

Presiding Judge Mary Beth Bonaventura granted the request Tuesday.

The timeline and whether mediation will be successful still remains to be seen.

The County Council passed its own three-map redistricting plan late last month. Which map ultimately goes into effect will depend on which parts of the council members’ lawsuit the court chooses to side with.

