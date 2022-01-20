© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Indiana union membership grew in 2021, despite a national decline

IPBS News | By Justin Hicks
Published January 20, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST
Justin Hicks/IPB News
Union members rally in northwest Indiana in 2021 for better pay and benefits for health care workers.

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

The number of Hoosiers who are members of labor unions rose significantly in 2021, reversing a four-year-long decline in membership. That’s even while union membership declined nationally.

Indiana added about 21,000 union members last year, according to an annual report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It means roughly 9 percent of workers in the state now belong to unions. Membership is still significantly lower than before 2012, when so-called "right-to-work" laws went into effect. 

Brett Voorhies, president of the Indiana State AFL-CIO, said pandemic working conditions and a tight labor market renewed interest in labor unions last year.

“I really feel very confident about the future, about us growing and unions becoming more popular,” he said. “I think the millennials are really starting to get it and understand what it’s about as well.”

Nationally, the total number of unionized workers fell by nearly 250,000 workers last year.

Contact reporter Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.

Copyright 2022 Indiana Public Media. To see more, visit .

union membership labor union
Justin Hicks
Justin Hicks has joined the reporting team for Indiana Public Broadcasting News (IPB News) through funding made available by (IPBS) Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations. Justin will be based out of WVPE in his new role as a Workforce Development Reporter for IPB News. Justin comes to Indiana by way of New York. He has a Master's Degree from the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University. He previously earned a Bachelor of Music Degree from Appalachian State University where he played trumpet. He first learned about Elkhart, Indiana, because of the stamp on his brass instrument indicating where it was produced.
