WVPE News
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ Episode 12: Tony Newton, Maya Olivia, J.J. Wright

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 27, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST
Photos provided by Tony Newton, Maya Olivia and J.J. Wright
Top: Tony Newton Left :J.J. Wright Right Maya Olivia

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's February installment Monday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

