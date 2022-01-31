Major winter storm could bring at least a foot of snow to Michiana Wednesday, Thursday

A major winter storm is heading to Michiana later this week, and all WVPE listener counties are under a winter storm watch from Tuesday evening to Thursday evening.

Rain is forecast to move into Michiana Tuesday afternoon — likely after 1 p.m. — and turn into sleet and snow overnight.

That snow is forecast to continue all day Wednesday, getting heavier in the evening, and all-day Thursday. Visibility may be reduced, especially on Thursday, due to large amounts of blowing snow. Travel will be hazardous.

Total accumulation could range from 8 to 16 inches, with local variations possible.

South Bend and Elkhart will likely get at least 12 inches, and the far northern portion of Berrien County along the lake could get closer to 8. The southern portions of WVPE’s listening area could see snow totals of 16 inches or more.

By Thursday evening the snow should be clearing up, but that night will be cold with a low around 4.

Once they’re first covered on Wednesday, roads will likely remain slick until Friday morning, which is expected to be clear, but cold.

The Friday high is 16, and the low is -2.

Tuesday has a high near 41, dropping to 26 overnight.

The Wednesday high is 28 with a low of 18, and the Thursday high is 21 with a low of 7.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.