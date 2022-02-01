Mishawaka police fatally shoot man in Village Green Mobile Home Park

Mishawaka police officers shot and killed a man Monday in the Village Green Mobile Home Park off Byrkit Avenue. That’s according to the South Bend Police Department, which is investigating the shooting.

The SBPD says Mishawaka officers were dispatched to the park twice in response to a man threatening others with a firearm.

During the second dispatch, the department says the man fired at the officers. They returned fire and struck the man, later identified as Michael Haas.

Haas was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery, but eventually died from his injuries. No other bystanders or officers were injured.

The Mishawaka Police Department asked South Bend to investigate the shooting “in order to protect the integrity of the investigation,” which is ongoing.

The department says investigators with the violent crimes unit have interviewed juveniles who were inside the trailer during the shooting, as well as neighbors and responding officers.

Upon completion, the SBPD will refer the results of the investigation to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

