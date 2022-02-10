© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Elkhart police warn of scam phone calls targeting local immigrants

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published February 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST
Image courtesy of Elkhart Police
Police in Elkhart are warning area residents about a new telephone scam.

In a press release issued Wednesday, officials said that callers claiming to be with the Elkhart Police Department are contacting area residents and telling them that they need to pay the Elkhart Police Department to resolve immigration issues to avoid deportation.

Officials said that the Elkhart Police Department will never call and request that you pay them money. The release referenced guidance from the Department of Homeland Security, which says:

  • Do not give the person any personal or financial information.
  • Try to collect any contact information from the caller.
  • End the conversation immediately if threats and intimidation persist.
  • Report the incident to the Homeland Security Investigations tip line at 1‑866‑347‑2423; callers to the tip line may remain anonymous.

