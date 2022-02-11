Fatal police shooting in Mishawaka Village Green Mobile Home Park was justified, prosecutor rules

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has ruled that a fatal Jan. 31 police shooting in the Village Green Mobile Home Park in Mishawaka was a "justified homicide," so no charges will be filed against the officer.

According to a news release from the Prosecutor's Office, the shooting happened after Mishawaka officers were dispatched to the park twice in response to complaints that a man, later identified as 37-year-old Michael Haas, was threatening others with a firearm.

During the second dispatch, officers repeatedly asked Haas to exit his home without a weapon. Witness statements and body camera footage depict Haas exiting his home carrying a gun, which he then fired at officers.

One officer — later identified as Pfc. Garrett Schock — returned fire and struck Haas, who eventually died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

The shooting was investigated by the South Bend Police Department, as officers from the Mishawaka, St. Joseph County and Indiana State Police were involved in the call when Haas was shot.

The Prosecutor's Office reviewed the investigation and determined that it could not prove the officer was not acting in self-defense or defense of others. Thus, no criminal charges will be filed.

However, the investigation will now be referred to the Mishawaka Police Department to determine whether any policies, procedures, or protocols were violated.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

