Suspect arrested in Elkhart double murder; victims identified

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has arrested a suspect in connection to the double murder of two people whose bodies were discovered behind a Papa John’s Pizza in the 1500 block of Cassopolis Street on Sunday.

In a news release, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit says it arrested 19-year-old Jose Benitez-Tilley of Goshen on suspicion of committing the murders.

Police identified the two victims as 37-year-old Dustin Carr and 22-year-old Haley Smith of Elkhart.

The release says police believe Tilley was inside the business as it closed on Saturday night and killed the two victims, and that the killings were targeted.

The bodies were discovered when another employee arrived for work Sunday morning.

Formal charges against Tilley are expected to be announced within the next few days.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

