WVPE News

Two bodies found in Elkhart alley Sunday, county homicide unit investigating deaths

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published February 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST
generic_police_car_1.jpeg
Justin Hicks/IPB News
/

Elkhart police discovered a pair of bodies at 1532 Cassopolis Street a little after 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The Elkhart Police Department says that two people, a man, and a woman, were found dead in an alley behind the building. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names were not released pending notification of family.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org.

Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
