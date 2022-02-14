Two bodies found in Elkhart alley Sunday, county homicide unit investigating deaths

Elkhart police discovered a pair of bodies at 1532 Cassopolis Street a little after 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The Elkhart Police Department says that two people, a man, and a woman, were found dead in an alley behind the building. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names were not released pending notification of family.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

