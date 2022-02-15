Goshen city government taking applications from nonprofits for American Rescue Plan grants

The city of Goshen is taking applications from local nonprofits for American Rescue Plan grants.

In a news release, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said Goshen received $6.6 million in ARP funds. The majority — $5.1 million — was dedicated to infrastructure improvements and $700,000 was allocated for homeless services, substance abuse and behavioral health treatment in collaboration with Oaklawn.

But the city has also set aside $300,000 available to nonprofit organizations that serve Goshen. Now, the mayor has formed a review committee composed of two City Council members, staff and community representatives to award the grants.

Stutsman says priority will be given to organizations working to address food insecurity, homelessness, childcare for low-income residents or other community health needs.

Applications are available online. Grants will be distributed after July 2022, and awardees will have until the end of 2024 to use the funds.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

