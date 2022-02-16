Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition to hold COVID-19 clinic

The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition is partnering with the state department of health, Real Services and Radio La Raza to offer a COVID-19 clinic this weekend.

COVID tests, vaccines and booster shots will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Concord Event Center in Elkhart (3719 S. Main St.)

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone ages 5 and older and the Moderna vaccine to anyone 18 and older. PCR tests will be available for all.

No documents are required, but community members are encouraged to register for an appointment by calling the Hispanic Health Coalition’s COVID-19 hotline: (574) 206-3938.

Community members can also message the hotline via WhatsApp, or call 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).

According to a release, the coalition has provided over 1,700 shots to the community at nine vaccination clinics since July 2021.

The release says 329 vaccines and 123 COVID tests were administered at the most recent clinic, with 92 percent of attendees identifying as Hispanic or Latino and 68 percent as native Spanish speakers or Spanish-preferred.

“Running vaccination clinics at convenient locations and hours, offering bilingual, culturally sensitive services and weekly educational sessions via radio and Facebook Live—these initiatives have helped our community make informed decisions about vaccination,” NIHHC executive director Liliana Quintero said in the release.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

