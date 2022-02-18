Two South Bend museums are offering free admission to SNAP participants

South Bend’s Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum are now offering free admission to any visitor who receives federal food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

All participants have to do is show their EBT card to the museums’ visitor desk.

The Studebaker and History Museum recently joined the national Museums for All program , an initiative of the Institute for Museums and Library Services. Over 800 other museums, science centers, zoos and botanical gardens nationwide also offer free or reduced admission.

“Results at our museum since we first began it back in January have been wonderful — people are hearing about it, they’re wanting to take advantage of it,” Marilyn Thompson, director of marketing for The History Museum, said.

Thompson said the goal is to expand access so community members — especially young ones — can make museums a part of their lives.

“The sooner that we can help young children experience a museum, the better the chances that they’re going to want this to be a part of their lives forever,” she said. “That’s one of our goals at both of our museums — to make sure that we’re providing experiences not only for adults, but also for the young children, so that they can experience the joy of learning.”

The History Museum and the Studebaker National Museum — which are adjacent to each other — are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tours of the Oliver Mansion are included in admission.

Both the Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum are financial supporters of WVPE.

