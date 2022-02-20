Indiana’s READI grants will be funded by ARP dollars, meaning new guidelines for local projects

Back in December, the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Development Authority received $50 million in state economic development funding . But the projects now have to comply with the guidelines laid out in the American Rescue Plan Act.

South Bend-Elkhart was one of just five regions out of 17 that received the full $50 million award from Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI.

But in January, the state announced it would fund the initiative through its share of federal COVID relief dollars — meaning projects proposed back in the fall are facing a new set of guidelines.

Bethany Hartley, chief strategy officer at the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership, said leaders are still working through the new requirements. But, she’s optimistic that the region can still fund those quality-of-life and quality-of-place projects.

“We know that a lot of the municipalities have great projects that they’re working on already,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a narrowing of the scope, it’s just being more strategic in how we position these projects and programs.”

The partnership called for proposals last summer and presented its plan to the state in December. Hartley said since January, regional leaders have been working with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to iron out the parameters for local leaders to submit projects.

“We’re going to work with the IEDC to say, ‘OK, what are viable projects now that we have them in the queue, and if they’re not READI program-related, are there other places within the state’s budget that we could look to to get these funded?’” she said. “Because they do align with our regional priorities of attracting talent to the region.”

Hartley said the goal is to have the READI funds distributed by the end of the year.

You can keep up with the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership’s READI progress here .

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.