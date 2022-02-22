Woman charged with boyfriend's murder dies at St. Joseph County Jail

Officials with the Indiana State Police say they’ve been asked to investigate a death at the St. Joseph County Jail.

According to a release, jail staff found 63-year-old Rebecca Powell unresponsive in the medical isolation unit at the jail shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.

The release says jail and medical staff immediately began life-saving efforts, but they were not effective. Powell was pronounced dead at the jail.

Powell was arrested and charged with murder last week in connection with the death of her boyfriend, 66-year-old boyfriend Geoff Delusignan. According to the probable cause affidavit, Powell’s daughter told the 911 dispatcher that her mother suffered from psychosis.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday in Kalamazoo.