WVPE News

Woman charged with boyfriend's murder dies at St. Joseph County Jail

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published February 22, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST
Officials with the Indiana State Police say they’ve been asked to investigate a death at the St. Joseph County Jail.

According to a release, jail staff found 63-year-old Rebecca Powell unresponsive in the medical isolation unit at the jail shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.

The release says jail and medical staff immediately began life-saving efforts, but they were not effective. Powell was pronounced dead at the jail.

Powell was arrested and charged with murder last week in connection with the death of her boyfriend, 66-year-old boyfriend Geoff Delusignan. According to the probable cause affidavit, Powell’s daughter told the 911 dispatcher that her mother suffered from psychosis.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday in Kalamazoo.

Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
