Marshall County prosecutor rules fatal November police shooting justified

Marshall County prosecutor Nelson Chipman has ruled that a fatal November police shooting by a county sheriff’s deputy was justified.

On Nov. 28, a Culver Police Department officer attempted to stop a suspected intoxicated driver on State Route 17, just west of Culver. But the driver did not stop and led officers on a 30-minute chase.

In a report released Monday, Chipman said the driver, identified as Culver resident Dylan Bush, was eventually boxed in by several police cars in a parking lot.

Marshall County Sergeant Matthew Brown then exited his car, weapon drawn, and shouted for Bush to stop and show his hands. But Chipman’s report said Bush drove forward and pinned Brown against his cruiser, injuring his leg.

Brown then fired three shots, killing Bush.

Chipman concluded Brown’s actions were justified as Indiana law allows officers to use deadly force to prevent serious injury to themselves. No criminal charges will be filed.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.