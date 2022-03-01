St. Joseph County officials settle redistricting dispute

After accusations of gerrymandering and two months of litigation, the St. Joseph County Council and the Board of Commissioners have finally settled their redistricting dispute.

Both bodies approved a resolution Tuesday that amends their respective maps and agrees to a dismissal of the lawsuit Democratic council members filed late last year.

Tensions around the county’s redistricting first arose when the commissioners hired Indianapolis law firm Kroger, Gardis and Regas to help with the process. The firm is managed by former Republican state House Speaker Brian Bosma.

The commissioners proceeded to pass controversial maps in November that drew the city of South Bend into one heavily Democratic district and made the other two districts more Republican.

Since council districts have to be drawn within commissioner districts, the maps also would have changed the makeup of the County Council and threatened its 6 to 3 Democratic majority.

Democratic council members argued that the maps were illegal since they packed the majority of the county’s minority voters into one district.

The Democratic members hired Indianapolis-based law firm Ice Miller shortly after the commissioners passed their maps and were advised by Kip Tew, former chair of the Indiana Democratic Party. The group filed a lawsuit against the commissioners at the end of last year.

The council passed its own three-map redistricting plan in December based on which parts of the lawsuit the court might uphold. Republican council members also proposed their own map drawn within the commissioners’ November map.

The lawsuit also challenged the structure of St. Joseph County’s elected bodies — because of its population, the county has long been subject to a different redistricting and election process than almost all other Hoosier counties.

St. Joseph County residents only cast votes for the commissioner and council member in their designated district, while residents of most counties vote for all commissioners and some council members in county-wide elections.

The county also has a nine-member council, while most counties only have seven — four members elected in districts, and three elected at-large.

The council members’ lawsuit argued that since the county’s population changed in the 2020 census, it shouldn’t be subject to that different process.

However, the two parties entered mediation last month , and announced their settlement Tuesday.

The commissioners’ amended maps look fairly similar to the ones approved in November — South Bend is still in one district represented by Derek Dieter, and Andy Kostielney now represents New Carlisle as well as Granger.

Deb Fleming still represents Mishawaka, but her district now also covers the entire southern part of the county.

1 of 3 — Amended-Commissioner-Maps.png The council's most recent amended map, approved Tuesday. St. Joseph County Commissioners 2 of 3 — SJC-Passed-Maps.jpeg The commissioners' former redistricting map, which passed in November but was replaced Tuesday. St. Joseph County Commissioners 3 of 3 — Old-Commissioner-Maps.png The commissioners' original maps, which were in place for the last 10 years. St. Joseph County Commissioners

At Tuesday’s meeting, Kostielney called the maps a "compromise."

“And [as] in any true mediation, no side left feeling good about the compromise that was made,” he said. “But I think a compromise was necessary.”

Only Dieter voted against the maps, saying they gave Democrats an unfair advantage and that there hadn’t been enough transparency throughout the mediation process.

“There was never any improvement in my own district, but everybody worked to make sure the Democrats got what they wanted,” he said.

State law requires council districts to be drawn within the boundaries of commissioner districts. The County Council approved the agreement and its amended maps Tuesday evening.

The council voted 6 to 2 in favor of the agreement, with Republican councilmen Mark Root and Richard Pfeil voting against it. Councilman Robert Kruszynski was not present at the meeting.

“On behalf of my clients, the process to get here was difficult,” attorney Kip Tew said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “We remind you that the council wanted a public process and wanted it earlier.”

An Elkhart County Superior Court judge is expected to approve the agreement Wednesday.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

