Michiana Chronicles: Apple Cider Century

About a year after my triple bypass heart surgery in 2016, I was under the knife again—this time for a high-tech titanium-ceramic joint to replace my painful right hip.

Rehab from that double medical whammy triggered changes in my life. I became vegetarian—and took up bicycle riding again.

My bicycle is a 2002 Cannondale, one of the old ones that says, “handmade in the USA.” Bicycle technology certainly has surpassed my old clunker, but that did not stop me from imagining that perhaps I could do a century bicycle ride again—100 miles in one day with a bunch of other fanatics. I set my sights on the Apple Cider Century that every September draws thousands to Three Oaks, Michigan.

Every other day over summer I trained by riding twenty miles round-trip south on CR 9 to old Blossers Church. The spell-checker on my phone changed the church’s name to “Blasters,” which I found appropriate for how I wanted take on the century ride: “I think I’ll ride to Blasters today,” I would tell my wife.

But the entire week before the big day, she and I were camping in Kentucky. I had no time on bicycle for more than a week before the Apple Cider Century. But at dawn’s early light on the day after we got back, I was on the starting line at Three Oaks.

All day hundreds of younger people passed me, some on new-fangled bikes made of titanium, carbon fiber, and I-don’t-know-what.

If I was one of the first riders out in the morning, I also was one of the last back at dusk. I am ornery enough that I finished the one hundred miles, but frankly, that just about finished me.

Driving home to Elkhart, I was so tired I realized I wasn’t safe at the wheel. I pulled into a parking lot and instantly fell asleep—until a phone call from my wife awakened me: “Where are you?!”

Two weeks later, when bruises on my rear end were beginning to heal, I wrote the following, which I call “Apple Cider Century.”

Apple Cider Century

in my sixty-seventh year

mile sixty-seven and

I find a lower gear

to climb another mountain

that locals call a hill

on my twenty-year-old

Cannondale

thinking that I will

pull aside and pant

Carbon fiber-titanium

frames stream by

at twice the speed

I would try

slip-streamed youth

in peloton

bypass me

in fading sun

where I

hydrate and pant

My ischial tuberosities

are a monumental pain

cramping thighs and

aching arms are

driving me insane

but I

stretch my battered body

and refuse to take a ride

from the kindly rescue driver

who pulls up by my side

while I

smile and pant

As carbon fiber-titanium

bypasses me

I begin to see

that the only titanium

I can talk

is the hip replacement

that lets me walk

and the only bypass

I can claim

is the triple kind

of coronary fame

I’ll make it to one hundred

with thirty-three to go

stop when I have to

take it pretty slow

I wonder if those kids

will ride so fine

when they are sixty-seven

and I am ninety-nine