South Bend announces first group of Energy Assistance and Solar Savings recipients

The city of South Bend has announced the first eight recipients of its new Energy Assistance and Solar Savings Initiative , or EASSI.

The initiative was announced in January and aims to help community organizations install solar panels and make energy efficiency upgrades.

Local nonprofits, schools, public libraries, medical facilities, grocery stores, and churches are eligible to apply. The spring cohort includes:

YWCA North Central Indiana

Near Northwest Neighborhood

The Beacon Resource Center

La Casa de Amistad

South Bend Civic Theatre

Paramount Schools of Excellence

Holy Cross Parish and School

St. Adalbert Catholic School

Recipients are eligible for free energy assessments, grant funding for sustainable improvements and optional low-interest loans from local lenders.

“Operating programming in a 60+ year old facility with very outdated energy sources equates to substantial utility cost, especially in the winter months,” Jeff Walker, executive director of The Beacon Resource Center, said in a release. “Through the assessment and financial support of the EASSI program, The Beacon… will be able to reduce building emissions, reduce energy bills and become energy independent.”

The program can also assist with project management and help organizations contact qualified contractors.

“Thanks to the cohort's support, we are putting forth a plan to increase awareness around going solar,” La Casa de Amistad executive director Juan Constantino said in a release. “Our goal is to install solar panels on our new building's roof and to advocate for others to consider doing the same across the City of South Bend.”

A release from the city says it plans to accept another round of applications and name a new group of recipients in the fall.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

