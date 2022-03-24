Goshen Democrat Paul Steury launches campaign for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District

Goshen Democrat Paul Steury launched his campaign to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District Thursday.

A high school science teacher at the Elkhart Academy, Steury said one of his main campaign issues will be education. He said he’ll also advocate for the agricultural community, better healthcare and climate action.

“We all need someone that will understand the farmers and the veterans, the servers and the teachers, the factory workers,” Steury said. “Someone who understands all of us, and not just a select few.”

Indiana’s 2nd District covers St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Starke, Pulaski, Fulton, Miami and Wabash County, as well as parts of Kosciusko and LaPorte County.

Republican Jackie Walorski has represented the district since 2013, when former Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly retired to run for U.S. Senate.

Though Walorski has been reelected four times, Steury said he thinks voters are ready for a change.

“It feels like people want something new. It feels like they want someone who actually listens to them,” he said. “So I’m excited about the option and the opportunity and the challenge.”

Indiana’s primary elections will be held Tuesday, May 3.

