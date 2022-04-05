© 2022 WVPE
Live near an emergency weather siren but don’t hear it? St. Joseph County officials want to know

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published April 5, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT
SJC-Sirens.png
Screenshot
/
St. Joseph County ArcGIS
All 67 of St. Joseph County's emergency weather sirens.

St. Joseph County officials are asking members of the public to report whether they hear their nearest emergency siren during the system’s upcoming monthly test.

The county’s 67 sirens are tested on the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. They are designed to provide an outdoor warning system for severe weather and are not meant to be heard indoors.

The county does have a computer system that tracks whether the sirens are functioning. But reports from residents are especially helpful, emergency management deputy director Kalee Forman said.

“We are asking everybody to please step outside, if you live near a siren,” Forman said. “If you hear something, say something.”

Forman said recently, several of the sirens were not working due to battery issues or other mechanical problems. The county is in the process of converting all 67 sirens from batteries to wired electric power.

“Call us if you hear them, call us if you don’t hear them,” she said. “The more information the better, so we can send our techs out to at least take a look.”

Reports can be made by calling or texting 574-210-1702.

A map of all the sirens and the expected range of each one is available online.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
