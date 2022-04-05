U.S. Rep. Fred Upton announces retirement

Longtime U.S. Rep. Fred Upton won’t seek a 19th term in Congress.

The St. Joseph Republican has represented Southwest Michigan’s 6th District since 1987. He announced his retirement on the U.S. House floor this morning.

“Even the best stories have a last chapter. This is it for me,” Upton said.

Upton was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump last year for his role in the January 6th insurrection.

Michigan’s recent redistricting put him in the new District 4, which extends north from St. Joseph to Port Sheldon Township. Upton would have faced current 2nd District Rep. Bill Huizenga, a fellow Republican, in the primaries.

Following the announcement, Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said Upton had been a “devoted public servant” who “always put the people he served first.”

“To him, ‘bipartisan’ and ‘compromise’ were not forbidden words,” Dingell said. “Fred knew well that if we were going to deliver real solutions for the American people, we need to come together and listen to all perspectives.”

