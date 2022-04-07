© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Man dies in Berrien County jail

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published April 7, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT
Michigan State Police are investigating after an inmate died in the Berrien County Jail Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Berrien County Sheriff, Nicholas Jaeger, a 35-year-old man from Benton Harbor, was found unresponsive in the jail’s male receiving area at around 7:30 a.m.

The release says jail medical staff provided first aid and CPR until paramedics arrived, but all attempts to revive Jaeger were unsuccessful.

The Michigan State Police were requested to investigate the death in coordination with the WMed Medical Examiner’s Office.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
