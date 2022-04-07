Man dies in Berrien County jail

Michigan State Police are investigating after an inmate died in the Berrien County Jail Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Berrien County Sheriff, Nicholas Jaeger, a 35-year-old man from Benton Harbor, was found unresponsive in the jail’s male receiving area at around 7:30 a.m.

The release says jail medical staff provided first aid and CPR until paramedics arrived, but all attempts to revive Jaeger were unsuccessful.

The Michigan State Police were requested to investigate the death in coordination with the WMed Medical Examiner’s Office.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.