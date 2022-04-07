Pulaski County Council member arrested, charged with multiple felonies including voter fraud

A Pulaski County Council member has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including voter fraud.

Brian Young, a Republican who represents council district three, was arrested Tuesday. Police say Young actually lives in council district one but was registered to vote at a district three address, voted in several elections and was elected to the council to represent district three.

He faces two counts of knowingly voting outside his precinct of residence, one count of perjury, one count of official misconduct and one count of theft.

A LaPorte County judge is overseeing the case following the recusal of two Pulaski County judges. Young’s initial hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday.

