Two officers injured, suspect killed in Benton Harbor shooting

The Michigan State Police are investigating following a police shooting that took place in Benton Harbor last night.

The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Highland Avenue.

Two officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect wanted on multiple warrants, including domestic violence.

Body cam footage shows the suspect exiting his car with a gun drawn after officers pulled into the driveway where he was parked.

At least 15 shots were exchanged, and the suspect was killed.

Officials with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said at a news conference that both officers were shot several times and transferred to Lakeland hospital. As of Friday afternoon, one had been released, and the other was still in care but in good condition.

