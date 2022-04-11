South Bend launches new workforce development, professional certification program for city residents

South Bend is launching a new workforce development program for city residents.

Part of the city’s department of community investment, Upskill SB targets South Bend job seekers, professionals and recent high school or college graduates.

Angelina Billo, the city’s director of business development, said in a press release that the program aims to help the area’s economy by developing highly skilled workers and retaining quality jobs.

“Certifications drive economic development,” Billo said in the release. “They provide industry-standard credentials for employees to advance and allow our local businesses to stay competitive in a global marketplace.”

To that end, Upskill SB’s inaugural cohort will accept 10 to 15 South Bend residents and match them with job training and professional certifications that sync up with each participant’s career goals.

The city will reimburse all exam costs and at least half of any training costs, and additional financial aid is available for those who qualify. The program is being funded by a $200,000 grant from the federal American Rescue Plan.

Participants must have a high school diploma or equivalent and be South Bend residents. Applications are available online and are open until June 3, or until the program is full.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

