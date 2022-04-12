Notre Dame names former dean as new provost

The University of Notre Dame has named a new chief academic officer.

According to a news release , former dean of the College of Arts and Letters John McGreevy will serve as provost starting July 1.

Former Provost Marie Lynn Miranda stepped down late last year. University Vice President and Senior Associate Provost Chris Maziar has been serving as interim provost while a national search was conducted.

The release says the search committee considered candidates from a wide array of disciplines, including engineering, law, business and the social sciences.

“Sixty percent of the candidates we interviewed were women or people of color,” University President Rev. John Jenkins said in the release. “After a thorough process, due to his successful tenure as dean of our largest college, his scholarly achievements, his deep understanding of Catholic higher education and support for Notre Dame’s mission, and his commitment to diversity and inclusion, John emerged as the clear choice.”

McGreevy earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Notre Dame in 1986 and returned to teach in 1997. He served as chair of the history department from 2002 to 2008 and was dean of the College of Arts and Letters for a decade after that.

A noted historian, McGreevy has received fellowships from the Mellon Foundation and the American Council of Learned Societies, and his essays have appeared in The Chronicle of Higher Education and the New York Review of Books.

As the university’s second-ranking officials, he will oversee all academic operations, including “faculty, colleges, schools, institutes, centers, libraries and student advising.”

