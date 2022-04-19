Masks no longer required on local public transit

Face masks are no longer required on Transpo , the South Shore Line or in the South Bend Airport .

That’s after a federal judge ruled Monday that the Centers for Disease Control had exceeded its authority and not followed proper rulemaking procedures when it mandated masks on airplanes, buses and other public transportation in early 2021.

Following the ruling, the TSA announced that it would no longer enforce the mandate.

The mandate took effect in early 2021 and was set to end April 18, but just last week, the CDC extended it for another two weeks to study the impact of the BA.2 subvariant.

The CDC is still recommending that people wear masks in enclosed public transportation settings.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

