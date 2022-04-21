Trial date set for Osceola softball coach accused of child molestation

A trial date has been set for an Osceola softball coach accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Michael Feltz, 45, was arrested on April 7 and charged with one misdemeanor and five felony counts, including molestation of a child under age 14, possession of child pornography and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

State business records list Feltz as the president, director and treasurer of OC Crush Fastpitch Corp., a travel softball league based in Osceola.

On Thursday, St. Joseph County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley set Feltz’s pretrial conference for August 4.

If a resolution isn’t reached by then, the case will go to trial on September 12.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

