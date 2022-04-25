© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Remembering MJ Sharp five years after his death

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Tony Krabill
Published April 25, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT
Michael Sharp visits with Elizabeth Namavu and children in Mubimbi Camp, home to displaced persons in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A coordinator for the Mennonite Central, he has an unusual approach to peacemaking.
Marshall King talks with WVPE's Tony Krabill about his book, Disarmed: The Radical Life and Legacy of Michael "MJ" Sharp.

Michael "MJ" Sharp and his colleague, Zaida Catalan, were kidnapped and killed on March 12, 2017, while investigating human rights abuses in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of the United Nations Group of Experts.

MJ spent his teen years in northern Indiana, graduating from Bethany Christian High School in Goshen in 2001.

Marshall King, who was a reporter at the Elkhart Truth for more than twenty years, has written a book called Disarmed: The Life and Legacy of Michael "MJ" Sharp. He spoke with WVPE's Tony Krabill about MJ and the work he and Zaida were doing at the time of their deaths.

Tony Krabill
Tony has been WVPE's operations manager since 2014 and produces Michiana Chronicles. He joined the station as All Things Considered host in 1997, hosted Morning Edition in 2000 and 2001, then returned to the ATC host chair from 2007 to 2016. One of his Morning Edition newscasts earned WVPE a Best Radio Newscast Award from the Associated Press in 2002. An Iowa native, Tony got his start in radio as a student at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU), Harrisonburg, Va., and managed the radio station there for three years after graduating. He also worked in commercial and Christian radio prior to his time at WVPE. Tony lives in Goshen.
