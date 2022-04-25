Remembering MJ Sharp five years after his death

Michael "MJ" Sharp and his colleague, Zaida Catalan, were kidnapped and killed on March 12, 2017, while investigating human rights abuses in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of the United Nations Group of Experts.

MJ spent his teen years in northern Indiana, graduating from Bethany Christian High School in Goshen in 2001.

Marshall King, who was a reporter at the Elkhart Truth for more than twenty years, has written a book called Disarmed: The Life and Legacy of Michael "MJ" Sharp. He spoke with WVPE's Tony Krabill about MJ and the work he and Zaida were doing at the time of their deaths.