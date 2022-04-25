Two children killed in Monday morning house fire near Constantine

Officials with the Michigan State Police say two children were killed in a fire near Constantine early this (Monday) morning. Officials say officers were called to the 14000 block of Timm Road in Constantine Township a little after midnight last night. Police say the structure was fully engulfed when they arrived. Two young children died in the fire. Their names haven’t been released. An investigation is continuing.

