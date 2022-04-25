© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Two children killed in Monday morning house fire near Constantine

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published April 25, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT
fire.jpg

Officials with the Michigan State Police say two children were killed in a fire near Constantine early this (Monday) morning. Officials say officers were called to the 14000 block of Timm Road in Constantine Township a little after midnight last night. Police say the structure was fully engulfed when they arrived. Two young children died in the fire. Their names haven’t been released. An investigation is continuing.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags

WVPE News Localfirefatal fireThree Rivers
Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
See stories by Kent Fulmer