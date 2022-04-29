Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice discusses Ukraine in visit to Notre Dame

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine didn’t come as a big surprise to former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who long knew Russian President Vladimir Putin dreamed of restoring Russia to its imperial past.

Rice, a Notre Dame alum, spoke Thursday with Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins before a full audience in the Jordan Auditorium at the Mendoza College of Business.

Rice said she knew that Putin had aspirations for the restoration of the Russian empire. She said the invasion was not so much about Russian security interests, but rather, a kind of nostalgia for empire.

The discussion touched on such varied topics as the war in Ukraine, women’s leadership, this year’s celebration of 50 years of undergraduate women at Notre Dame and collegiate athletics.

