© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice discusses Ukraine in visit to Notre Dame

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Tony Krabill
Published April 29, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT
Rice.png
Screenshot captured via YouTube

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine didn’t come as a big surprise to former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who long knew Russian President Vladimir Putin dreamed of restoring Russia to its imperial past.

Rice, a Notre Dame alum, spoke Thursday with Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins before a full audience in the Jordan Auditorium at the Mendoza College of Business.

Rice said she knew that Putin had aspirations for the restoration of the Russian empire. She said the invasion was not so much about Russian security interests, but rather, a kind of nostalgia for empire.

The discussion touched on such varied topics as the war in Ukraine, women’s leadership, this year’s celebration of 50 years of undergraduate women at Notre Dame and collegiate athletics.

The University of Notre Dame is a financial supporter of WVPE.

Contact Tony at tkrabill@wvpe.org.

Tags

WVPE News Secretary of StateNotre DameUniversity of Notre DameLocal
Tony Krabill
Tony has been WVPE's operations manager since 2014 and produces Michiana Chronicles. He joined the station as All Things Considered host in 1997, hosted Morning Edition in 2000 and 2001, then returned to the ATC host chair from 2007 to 2016. One of his Morning Edition newscasts earned WVPE a Best Radio Newscast Award from the Associated Press in 2002. An Iowa native, Tony got his start in radio as a student at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU), Harrisonburg, Va., and managed the radio station there for three years after graduating. He also worked in commercial and Christian radio prior to his time at WVPE. Tony lives in Goshen.
See stories by Tony Krabill