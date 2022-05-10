Following state violations, Portage Manor borrows licensed administrator from Fort Wayne

St. Joseph County’s home for elderly and disabled residents has been operating without a properly licensed administrator for more than 6 months — a violation of state code that the board of commissioners took steps to remedy Tuesday.

The Portage Manor board hired Christine Hinz in January after the facility’s previous administrator resigned in September 2021, despite the fact that Hinz was not yet licensed by the Indiana State Department of Health.

County Attorney Mike Misch said of the 14 candidates the board interviewed, only one was licensed. An offer was extended to that candidate, but they ultimately declined.

Misch said Hinz was otherwise qualified to do the work and instructed to get licensed as soon as possible. But the process took longer than expected, leading to state complaints.

“The state is unlikely to shut us down, but that is a potential,” Misch said at the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday. “There is a far greater potential that we get fined and fined significantly for not having a licensed individual.”

The commissioners approved a contract with Byron Wellness Systems in Fort Wayne to borrow one of their licensed administrators until July 1.

The administrator — Byron CEO Deb Lambert — could be paid up to $85,000 for those two months, according to the contract. Hinz is currently paid $95,000 per year in her current role.

Lambert will assist Hinz in getting her license and identify potential replacements in case Hinz isn’t licensed by the end of the contract.

Portage Manor officials are currently in the process of deciding how to make the facility financially viable.

They’ve discussed bringing the building up to Medicaid waiver standards so the agency can be reimbursed for the services it provides eligible residents, but that would require either extensive renovations or a complete rebuild of the facility.

The county council is expected to hear those plans soon.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

