WVPE News

Goshen police address increase in reported shootings

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published May 11, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
GoshenPolice.jpg
Goshen Police Department
/
Facebook

The Goshen Police Department is addressing growing community concerns over a recent increase in reported shootings in the town.

In a statement to the department’s Facebook page Tuesday, officials said that officers have responded to several calls involving suspected shooting incidents over the last several days. In one case, evidence found at the scene suggests that occupants of two separate vehicles were shooting at each other in a residential neighborhood.

Police also said that earlier this week, a traffic stop resulted in a 16- and 17-year-old being detained and a 19-year-old being arrested when several loaded guns, suspected marijuana and alcohol were found in their car. It was the second time in less than a month where officers discovered numerous handguns in association with juveniles and young adults following a traffic stop.

Police officials say they are being proactive in dealing with concerns about these incidents and are asking anyone with information regarding these ongoing investigations to contact the department.

