Potawatomi Zoo welcomes baby two-toed sloth

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published May 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT
sloth-cub-50922-checkup-3.jpg
Courtesy Potawatomi Zoo

The Potawatomi Zoo recently welcomed a new resident.

In a social media post Friday, the zoo announced the birth of a Linne’s two-toed sloth. It’s believed to be the first sloth born at the zoo.

“We’re so thrilled about this baby, the first sloth birth at the Zoo in recent history,” Potawatomi Zoo executive director Josh Sisk said in a release. “It’s a significant birth for the sustainability of this species, and we look forward to all our visitors having the opportunity to watch this baby grow up.”

According to a release from the zoo, Linne’s two-toed sloths — also known as southern two-toed sloths or Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth — are native to the Amazon River basin region in South America. They’re considered least concern for extinction, although their native habitat is threatened by deforestation and human activity.

The baby was born May 9 to mother Lily and father Lola. It’s too early to tell whether it’s a girl or a boy, but the zoo says it seems healthy either way.

The baby sloth is currently living with its parents in the Learning Center. The zoo says it spends most of its time sleeping, but should be visible to the public.

Gemma DiCarlo
Gemma DiCarlo comes to Indiana by way of Athens, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and certificates in New Media and Sustainability. She has radio experience from her time as associate producer of Athens News Matters, the flagship public affairs program at WUGA-FM.
