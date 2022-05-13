Potawatomi Zoo welcomes baby two-toed sloth

The Potawatomi Zoo recently welcomed a new resident.

In a social media post Friday, the zoo announced the birth of a Linne’s two-toed sloth. It’s believed to be the first sloth born at the zoo.

“We’re so thrilled about this baby, the first sloth birth at the Zoo in recent history,” Potawatomi Zoo executive director Josh Sisk said in a release. “It’s a significant birth for the sustainability of this species, and we look forward to all our visitors having the opportunity to watch this baby grow up.”

According to a release from the zoo, Linne’s two-toed sloths — also known as southern two-toed sloths or Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth — are native to the Amazon River basin region in South America. They’re considered least concern for extinction, although their native habitat is threatened by deforestation and human activity.

The baby was born May 9 to mother Lily and father Lola. It’s too early to tell whether it’s a girl or a boy, but the zoo says it seems healthy either way.

The baby sloth is currently living with its parents in the Learning Center. The zoo says it spends most of its time sleeping, but should be visible to the public.

