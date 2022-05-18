Woman shot, killed during fight outside downtown South Bend restaurant Tuesday night

South Bend police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a death Tuesday night.

Officials say officers were called to the 100 block of South Michigan Street to investigate a shooting at about 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of a fight at Linden Grill that spilled outside.

Police say they found a woman, who was taken to the hospital. The victim later died from her injuries. Her name hasn’t been released pending notification of family.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.