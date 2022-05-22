Two killed, three injured in in Saturday afternoon shooting in Goshen

Police say two people have been killed and three injured during a Saturday afternoon shooting at a house in Goshen.

In a press release, Goshen police say that at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, the Elkhart County Public Safety Communication Center received an emergency call reporting a shooing at a house on Rosemare Court in which three women and two men had been severely injured.

Two of the injured women were airlifted to Fort Wayne, and one was taken a hospital in South Bend. One of the men was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment, but later died. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say initial investigation indicates the shooting was targeted and not gang related. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating.

