South Bend school officials hear input from Clay families on facilities master plan

As part of ongoing efforts to create a facilities master plan, South Bend school officials held a public meeting Wednesday evening focused on impacts at Clay High School and Clay International Academy.

The plan comes as the district tries to correct years of declining enrollment and underutilized space at almost all district schools.

Earlier this month, consultants presented three potential options to “right-size” the district’s secondary schools — two of which involve closing Clay High School.

Kareemah Fowler, assistant superintendent of business and finance, said the school corporation received several survey responses from Clay families and wanted to have a separate meeting to gather more input.

The meeting turned heated at times, with parents, teachers and former students asking whether a closure would really solve the district’s enrollment and retention issues.

Catherine Henderson is a Clay graduate and has worked at the school since 1995, first as an English teacher, then as a counselor.

“Right-sizing is a nice idea,” she said. “But I would feel better about any schools closing — or restructuring, or whatever — if they were making some clear moves for how they were going to improve transportation, discipline, stability.”

School board member Stuart Greene, who represents Clay Township, emphasized that none of the options were final. He said the board likely wouldn’t see an official proposal until late November, and that any changes are “a couple years out.”

“I think that [people are] looking at the options or hearing from others that it’s imminent, that we’re going to be making these changes in the fall,” he said. “These are options within options — they’re not proposals, they’re not mandates.”

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.