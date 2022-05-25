© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

St. Joseph County Department of Health offering free at-home COVID-19 tests

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published May 25, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT
Positive Rapid Test-JMH.jpg
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

The St. Joseph County Department of Health is offering free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.

Any county resident can pick up a test kit at the following locations:

  • SJC Department of Health, County-City Building (227 W. Jefferson Blvd., 8th Floor, South Bend)
  • SJC Department of Health, Mishawaka County Services Building (219 Lincolnway W., 1st Floor — Vital Records, Mishawaka)
  • SJC Public Library (304 S. Main St., South Bend)
  • La Casa de Amistad (3423 S. Michigan St., South Bend)

County residents are allowed one kit per household member while supplies last. Each kit contains two tests.
The health department says more sites will be added and can be found via the county’s website or the department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

You can also order free at-home COVID-19 tests through the United States Postal Service.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags

WVPE News St. Joseph County Department of HealthCOVID-19 testingCovid-19rapid testLocal
Gemma DiCarlo
Gemma DiCarlo comes to Indiana by way of Athens, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and certificates in New Media and Sustainability. She has radio experience from her time as associate producer of Athens News Matters, the flagship public affairs program at WUGA-FM.
See stories by Gemma DiCarlo