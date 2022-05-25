St. Joseph County Department of Health offering free at-home COVID-19 tests

The St. Joseph County Department of Health is offering free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.

Any county resident can pick up a test kit at the following locations:



SJC Department of Health, County-City Building (227 W. Jefferson Blvd., 8th Floor, South Bend)

SJC Department of Health, Mishawaka County Services Building (219 Lincolnway W., 1st Floor — Vital Records, Mishawaka)

SJC Public Library (304 S. Main St., South Bend)

La Casa de Amistad (3423 S. Michigan St., South Bend)

County residents are allowed one kit per household member while supplies last. Each kit contains two tests.

The health department says more sites will be added and can be found via the county’s website or the department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

You can also order free at-home COVID-19 tests through the United States Postal Service .

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

