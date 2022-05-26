Jimtown student arrested after airsoft gun found in backpack triggered school lockdown

Baugo Community Schools students were on lockdown for much of Thursday after an airsoft pistol was found in a Jimtown High School student’s backpack.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, at around 11:15 Thursday morning, a teacher received reports of what appeared to be a handgun in a student’s backpack.

The teacher immediately took possession of the backpack, and the school went into lockdown. During the subsequent investigation, Elkhart County Sheriff officers determined it was an airsoft gun.

Police say the 15-year-old male student who brought the airsoft gun was arrested on a felony intimidation charge, after it was found he had made threatening statements toward his peers and school personnel.

Police say there was no active threat to the school or community, but officers and administrators went from classroom to classroom to individually release students as an added precaution.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.