Local rail project receives $2.6 million in federal funding

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published May 31, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT
EWR.jpg
David Wilson
/
Wikimedia Commons
An Elkhart & Western rail car in Elkhart in 2015.

The Elkhart & Western Railroad Company recently received more than $2.6 million in federal funding to modernize its infrastructure and improve track safety and capacity.

The EWR is a short-line freight railroad owned by Pioneer Lines that runs through Elkhart and St. Joseph County. The company received the grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program.

According to a letter of support from Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, the money will be used to rebuild grade crossings at the intersection of Division Street and Waterfall Drive in Elkhart and at Apple Road and Cedar Trail in St. Joseph County.

The project will also bring 9 miles of mainline track up to the Federal Rail Administration’s Class 1 safety standards.

A release from Walorski’s office says the project is slated to eliminate blocked crossings, easing traffic delays and congestion.

“The EWR plays a key role in the manufacturing economy of Elkhart, and this funding will allow EWR to accommodate customer growth while improving safety and reducing blocked crossings in the community,” Pioneer Lines CEO and President Alex Yeros said in the release.

The letter of support says the EWR plans to seek additional funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation and matching funds from the city of Elkhart.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

Gemma DiCarlo
Gemma DiCarlo comes to Indiana by way of Athens, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and certificates in New Media and Sustainability. She has radio experience from her time as associate producer of Athens News Matters, the flagship public affairs program at WUGA-FM.
See stories by Gemma DiCarlo