Indiana Toll Road hiking rates by more than 9 percent in July

The Indiana Toll Road is increasing its rates by more than 9 percent starting this July.

In a news release, the Indiana Toll Road Concession Company announced that on July 1, the cost of a full trip from Ohio to Illinois in a standard passenger vehicle will increase from $12.28 to $13.50.

Semi truckers will have to pay $72.88 for an end-to-end trip, up from $66.30 today.

As always, the exact amount paid will vary based on distance traveled, but cash and E-Z pass users will now be charged the same rates. Currently, E-Z pass users pay a few cents more.

According to the release, the annual rate hikes are in accordance with the toll road’s leasing agreement. The highway was privatized in 2006 by Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels, and it’s currently owned by Australian firm IFM Investors.

The release says the ITRCC has invested nearly $600 million dollars in infrastructure upgrades since 2016, including the reconstruction of more than 70 percent of pavement lane miles, interchanges and bridges.

The company has also completely reconstructed the highway’s eight travel plazas. An upgrade of toll plaza technology and the accompanying lane systems is expected to be completed later this year.

The updated rates for all axle vehicles are available online.

