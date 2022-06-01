South Bend's Potawatomi Pool closed indefinitely

South Bend’s Potawatomi Pool will be closed for the 2022 season — and possibly for future seasons after that.

Venues, Parks & Arts announced the closure Tuesday, saying “some major foundational issues” had been uncovered during the normal course of opening the pool.

The department is extending hours at the Kennedy Water Playground to cover the pool’s closure — it will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city’s summer season will also be extended, starting on August 8 and ending on Labor Day, Sept. 5.

