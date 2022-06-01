© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

South Bend's Potawatomi Pool closed indefinitely

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published June 1, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT
Pixabay

South Bend’s Potawatomi Pool will be closed for the 2022 season — and possibly for future seasons after that.

Venues, Parks & Arts announced the closure Tuesday, saying “some major foundational issues” had been uncovered during the normal course of opening the pool.

The department is extending hours at the Kennedy Water Playground to cover the pool’s closure — it will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city’s summer season will also be extended, starting on August 8 and ending on Labor Day, Sept. 5.

South Bend Venues, Parks & Arts is a financial supporter of WVPE.

Gemma DiCarlo
Gemma DiCarlo comes to Indiana by way of Athens, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and certificates in New Media and Sustainability.
