Truck driver arrested for drug possession after fatal Wednesday crash on toll road

The Indiana State Police announced Thursday that a semi-truck driver has been arrested for marijuana possession following a Wednesday pile-up that killed two people on the Indiana Toll Road.

The six-car crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the toll road around 3 p.m. near mile marker 71, just west of South Bend. Two people were killed, and five others were injured.

Police say traffic was moving slowly due to construction on a nearby bridge, but a red 2020 International semi being driven by 26-year-old Hamlin, NY resident Chasen Thompson failed to slow down and slammed into a line of five cars.

One car caught fire and remained in the lane while the other four cars were pushed off the road into the median, with one traveling into the shoulder of the westbound lanes.

As a result of the crash, police say Thompson was arrested for marijuana possession and is currently being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He submitted to a blood draw, and the results are pending.

The incident caused the eastbound and westbound lanes of the toll road to be closed for several hours on Wednesday. Westbound lanes reopened around 7:20 p.m., and eastbound lanes reopened around 8:20 p.m.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.