Elkhart Common Council takes steps to increase housing in the city

The Elkhart Common Council took steps to increase housing in the city on Monday.

The council voted 9 to 0 to rezone two former manufacturing sites on Sterling Avenue and South Main Street to allow developers to develop the sites into residential properties.

“Housing, increasing housing, remains a critical goal of this administration,” Mayor Rod Roberson said in a press release. “Our robust job market is driving a demand for housing within the city.”

Roberson noted that 60% of real estate searches for homes in Elkhart come from outside of the city, meaning people want to live in Elkhart.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org.

