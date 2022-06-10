Another wrongful conviction in Elkhart? Woman imprisoned for 17 years alleges police, prosecutorial misconduct

An Elkhart County woman says she was wrongfully imprisoned for 17 years after being convicted for a murder she did not commit.

Now out on parole, Iris Seabolt and her lawyers at the University of Notre Dame Law School’s Exoneration Justice Clinic say they have uncovered evidence of police and prosecutorial misconduct, false witness statements and ineffective assistance of counsel that led to her conviction for murder.

Seabolt’s claims are the latest in a series of wrongful convictions and police misconduct cases in Elkhart County.

South Bend Tribune public safety reporter Marek Mazurek broke this story on June 9, and he joined WVPE’s Jakob Lazzaro in the studio to discuss.

