Local cooling centers designated in anticipation of heat wave

In light of this week’s expected high temperatures, the St. Joseph County Department of Health has issued an extreme heat advisory.

The National Weather Service recently issued a heat advisory for the region until noon Tuesday and an excessive heat warning until midnight Thursday.

Infants, young children, people over 65 and people who are physically ill — especially with heart disease or high blood pressure — are most at risk for heat-related illnesses.

Health officials are reminding residents to drink plenty of fluids and stay indoors as much as possible.

They also recommend avoiding exertion during the hottest parts of the day and leaving children or pets in parked cars, even with a window cracked.

All St. Joseph County library branches are available as cooling centers, as well as the city of South Bend’s community centers:



Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St.): 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Blvd.): 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (1522 W. Linden Ave.): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 am. to 3 p.m. Saturday

O’Brien Fitness Center (321 E. Walter St.): 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Pinhook Community Center (2801 Riverside Dr.): Hours typically by appointment, but the building is usually staffed by 8 a.m.

In Elkhart County, the city of Goshen has designated the Goshen Public Library (601 S. Purl St.) as a cooling center. The library hours for the remainder of this week are as follows:

Tuesday: 1 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 to 6 p.m.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has also declared Tuesday an Air Quality Action Day for counties in all regions of Indiana, including Elkhart, LaPorte and St. Joseph counties.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

