Severe weather leaves thousands across Michiana without power

Monday night’s severe thunderstorms and hurricane-force winds have caused widespread power outages across Michiana. Utilities are reporting multiple downed power lines, broken poles and fallen trees.

As of 11 a.m., Indiana Michigan Power was reporting 37,800 customers without power, down from a peak of 40,700. The vast majority of those outages are in the Fort Wayne area, where power is expected to be restored by 11 p.m. (EST) Thursday.

Screenshot via I&M / Restoration estimates from an 11 a.m. Indiana Michigan Power release sent on June 14.

NIPSCO is reporting the highest impacts in the eastern part of its coverage area. As of noon, the utility was reporting 13,700 customer outages — down from a peak of more than 32,000.

NIPSCO’s latest release says most customers can expect power restored by midnight (CST) tonight, but high-impact areas — including Goshen, Shipshewana and Syracuse — may not be restored until midnight Wednesday.

In southwest Michigan, Midwest Energy is reporting just over 7,000 customers without power. As of 12:30 p.m., the largest outages are in Fabius, Hamilton, Porter and Penn townships.

In a release, the utility said it was still assessing damage and couldn’t provide restoration times yet.

Local officials have issued heat advisories and cooling centers have opened in anticipation of the heat wave. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the region until midnight Thursday.

This story will be updated.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

