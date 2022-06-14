© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Severe weather leaves thousands across Michiana without power

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published June 14, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT
Gemma DiCarlo
WVPE News
Storm damage in Elkhart County in August 2021.

Monday night’s severe thunderstorms and hurricane-force winds have caused widespread power outages across Michiana. Utilities are reporting multiple downed power lines, broken poles and fallen trees.

As of 11 a.m., Indiana Michigan Power was reporting 37,800 customers without power, down from a peak of 40,700. The vast majority of those outages are in the Fort Wayne area, where power is expected to be restored by 11 p.m. (EST) Thursday.

Restoration614.png
Screenshot via I&M
/
Restoration estimates from an 11 a.m. Indiana Michigan Power release sent on June 14.

NIPSCO is reporting the highest impacts in the eastern part of its coverage area. As of noon, the utility was reporting 13,700 customer outages — down from a peak of more than 32,000.

NIPSCO’s latest release says most customers can expect power restored by midnight (CST) tonight, but high-impact areas — including Goshen, Shipshewana and Syracuse — may not be restored until midnight Wednesday.

In southwest Michigan, Midwest Energy is reporting just over 7,000 customers without power. As of 12:30 p.m., the largest outages are in Fabius, Hamilton, Porter and Penn townships.

In a release, the utility said it was still assessing damage and couldn’t provide restoration times yet.

Local officials have issued heat advisories and cooling centers have opened in anticipation of the heat wave. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the region until midnight Thursday.

This story will be updated.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

Gemma DiCarlo
Gemma DiCarlo comes to Indiana by way of Athens, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and certificates in New Media and Sustainability. She has radio experience from her time as associate producer of Athens News Matters, the flagship public affairs program at WUGA-FM.
