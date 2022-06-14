St. Joseph County Commissioners appoint anesthesiologist to county board of health
The St. Joseph County Commissioners appointed a new member to the county board of health Tuesday.
Dr. Theresa Cruthird is an anesthesiologist affiliated with St. Joseph Health System and a businesswoman who co-founded and co-owns Generations Adventureplex, a Mishawaka entertainment complex featuring an arcade, laser tag, axe throwing and bowling.
She was nominated by county commissioner Deb Fleming and confirmed in a unanimous vote.
