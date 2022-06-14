© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

St. Joseph County Commissioners appoint anesthesiologist to county board of health

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published June 14, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
WVPE Public Radio

The St. Joseph County Commissioners appointed a new member to the county board of health Tuesday.

Dr. Theresa Cruthird is an anesthesiologist affiliated with St. Joseph Health System and a businesswoman who co-founded and co-owns Generations Adventureplex, a Mishawaka entertainment complex featuring an arcade, laser tag, axe throwing and bowling.

She was nominated by county commissioner Deb Fleming and confirmed in a unanimous vote.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

WVPE News LocalSt. Joseph County Board of HealthSt. Joseph County Commissioners
Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
