St. Joseph County Commissioners appoint anesthesiologist to county board of health

The St. Joseph County Commissioners appointed a new member to the county board of health Tuesday.

Dr. Theresa Cruthird is an anesthesiologist affiliated with St. Joseph Health System and a businesswoman who co-founded and co-owns Generations Adventureplex, a Mishawaka entertainment complex featuring an arcade, laser tag, axe throwing and bowling.

She was nominated by county commissioner Deb Fleming and confirmed in a unanimous vote.

